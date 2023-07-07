DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,721. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

