Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Newmont by 104.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 2,705,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.40.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

