Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

