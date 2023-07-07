Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

