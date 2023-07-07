Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,048,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.20. 218,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,214. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $225.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

