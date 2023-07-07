Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Volume Hits $428,531.09

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $96.15 million and approximately $428,531.09 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.13 or 0.00030107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

