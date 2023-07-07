Decred Achieves Market Cap of $246.24 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Decred has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $16.08 or 0.00053079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $246.24 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00183713 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030784 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 392% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,314,654 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

