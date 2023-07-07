Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

DE traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.02. The company had a trading volume of 342,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.24. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $288.34 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

