DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,893 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $115,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 703,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

