DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $147,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.26. 214,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.49. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

