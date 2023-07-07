DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $105.23 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,588 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.57% of Xylem worth $105,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Trading Up 0.6 %

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,709. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

