DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $139.12 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $139,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.28. 23,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $339.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.51.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

