DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $164.40 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Oracle were worth $164,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. 1,288,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,171. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

