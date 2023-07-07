DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $385.40 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,442 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Broadcom worth $385,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $850.93. 244,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $351.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

