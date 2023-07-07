DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 55,195 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of TE Connectivity worth $127,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. 69,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,440. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

