DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 192,958 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,958 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.39% of Emerson Electric worth $187,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. 197,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,033. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

