Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 121.86 ($1.55).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31. Deliveroo has a one year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 119.70 ($1.52).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,685,213.15). 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

