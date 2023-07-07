Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745 ($34.84).

Keywords Studios Stock Down 4.6 %

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,751 ($22.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,511.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,071.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,524.71. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,728 ($21.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.79).

In other news, insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.61) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,146.85). In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($28.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,479.40 ($3,146.85). Also, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.07) per share, with a total value of £21,330 ($27,071.96). Insiders have bought a total of 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

