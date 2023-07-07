Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Target Price to GBX 2,000

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,745 ($34.84).
Keywords Studios Stock Down 4.6 %
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,751 ($22.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,511.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,071.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,524.71. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,728 ($21.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($38.79).
Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.