Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 795,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,185. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

