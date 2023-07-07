dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.44 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $4,034.01 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00322746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,349,943 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00296051 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $13,705.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

