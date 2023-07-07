DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.46

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 341165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
DIAGNOS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.10.
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
