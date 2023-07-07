DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 2.8%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.85. 11,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Institutional Trading of DiamondHead

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DiamondHead by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

