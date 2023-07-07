Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Digital China Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

About Digital China

(Free Report)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.