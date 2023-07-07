Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Reduced by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $114.14. 350,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

