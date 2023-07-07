Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.98

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 40555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Disco Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process.

