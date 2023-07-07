Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.66. 1,395,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.