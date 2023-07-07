Divergent Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,651,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

