Divergent Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Divergent Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.30% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 140,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,792. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1161 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

