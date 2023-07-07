Divergent Wealth Advisors Takes $414,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 1,961,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,298. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.