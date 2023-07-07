DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS KDSKF opened at $90.05 on Monday. DSM-Firmenich has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $162.05.

DSM-Firmenich AG, a science-based company, engages in health and nutrition businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH); Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC); and Food & Beverage segments.

