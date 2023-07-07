Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.04. 913,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,910. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

