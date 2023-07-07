Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.00. 1,112,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,453. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.