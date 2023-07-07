Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. 2,873,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,649. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

