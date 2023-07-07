Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,631 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.86. 657,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

