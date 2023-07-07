Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DUK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. 633,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,712. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.89.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

