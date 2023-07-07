Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $52.07. 8,084,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,352. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

