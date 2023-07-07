Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 168,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 91,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,539. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

