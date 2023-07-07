Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.82.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

