Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 170 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,708. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

