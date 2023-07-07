Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 270 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,453. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

