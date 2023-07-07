Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,948 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

