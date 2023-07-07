Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 3,948 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 1,462,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,019. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

