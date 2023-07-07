Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 690 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.80. 841,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011,546. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

