Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 400 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,377,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,517,000.

Shares of RBC opened at $213.25 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $191.55 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.43.

RBC Bearings last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

