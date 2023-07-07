Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CSCO stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

