Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $82.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

