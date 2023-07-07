Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

