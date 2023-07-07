Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

