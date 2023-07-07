Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.