Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.